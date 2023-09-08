Bypoll results: BJP wins both seats in Tripura, Counting underway in five other seats

Chennai: BJP won two assembly seats in Tripura – Dhanpur and Boxanagar – defeating CPIM in both the constituencies.

Counting was underway in five other seats in six states.

Elections in these constituencies — Ghosi in Uttar Pradesh, Dumri in Jharkhand, Dhanpur and Boxanagar in Tripura, Puthuppally in Kerala, Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, and Dhupguri in West Bengal — were held on September 5 and witnessed a higher voter turnout.

These elections are considered highly significant at both state and national levels as they mark the first round of polls held after the formation of the opposition bloc INDIA.