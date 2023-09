Chennai, Sept 8: Tamil Nadu government on Friday notified the appointment of Arun Roy V as the new industries secretary. He is currently the MSME secretary.

The 2003 batch IAS officer has spent a major portion of his 20-year career in Tamil Nadu. In July, he was appointed as a special officer for the Global Investment Meet to be held in January 2024.

His appointment comes after S Krishnan, the previous industries secretary, moved to the Centre as the IT and electronics secretary.