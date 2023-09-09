Sarthak Educational Trust completes seven years

Chennai, Sept 9: Sarthak Educational Trust has successfully completed its 7th year in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

A press release said,”Over the past 7 years, Sarthak Educational Trust has become a beacon of hope and a trusted resource for individuals with disabilities and their families in the city of Chennai which has trained 1335 PwDs and placed 884 PwDs in various job profiles. With such strong numbers, Ludhiana centre is catering to PwDs who are coming in from practically whole of Tamil Nadu. Top employers from Chennai and Tamil Nadu are Mahindra Insurance, Kothari

Industries Corp Limited, Wabco -ZF Accenture, Indigo Airline, Reliance Trends, Easy Buy

Landmark Group amongst others.”

“We are incredibly proud to celebrate 7 years of service to the disability community in Punjab. We have been fortunate enough to help PwDs from the state. It has been a journey of growth, learning, and making a positive impact on the lives of individuals with disabilities,” said Jitender Aggarwal, Founder, Sarthak Educational Trust.