Vijayalakshmi withdraws complaint against Seeman

Chennai: Vijayalakshmi, who had made a flurry of allegations against Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief co-ordinator S Seeman on Friday withdrew her complaint for the second time.

“No one has forced me to come to this decision. It’s my own. I feel I do not have the strength and support to fight this. I am moving to Bengaluru, ” Vijayalakshmi told media persons.

In her address to the media, Vijayalakshmi also explained the withdrawal of support from Veeralakshmi of Tamilar Munnetra Padai who assisted Vijayalakshmi initially when she approached the city police commissioner’s office, three weeks ago.