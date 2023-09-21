Modi gave decisive turn to issue of Women’s Reservation Bill: JP Nadda

Noting that Indian women are playing a leading role in fields such as science, education, and economy, BJP president JP Nadda said on Thursday that the Modi government has taken several steps for the empowerment of women in the last nine years.

Participating in the debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha, the BJP chief said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a decisive turn to the long-pending issue of women’s reservation with the government bringing a new bill to give them reservation in Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

“I would like to thank Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji, who finally concluded the long-discussed issue of reservation for women by means of the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill. I would also like to thank him for all the efforts he has made to empower women in the past nine years,” Nadda said.

He said the 21st century is women’s century. “Be it the field of science, military, education, or economy, we are proud that Indian women have been in the leading role. It is not just the presence of the women, but the respect they are gaining in the world that tells us about their contribution across fields,” Nadda said.