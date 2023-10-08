US condemns ‘unprovoked attacks’ on Israel by Hamas ‘terrorists’

The United States on Saturday “unequivocally” condemned attacks by “Hamas terrorists” against Israel and promised to ensure the key US ally has the means to defend itself.

“The United States unequivocally condemns the unprovoked attacks by Hamas terrorists against Israeli civilians,” National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement, adding that “there is never any justification for terrorism.”

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has spoken to Israeli National Security Advisor Tzachi Hanegbi and will remain in close contact with Israeli partners over the operation, according to the statement.