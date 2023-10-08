Israel continues ‘mighty vengeance’ after surprise attack by Hamas

The death toll resulting from the multi-front attack by the Hamas terror group on Israel has now surpassed 300, with expectations of further increases. According to reports, medical officials have said that up to 1,600 individuals have been injured, many of them severely. On the other hand, around 250 people includig Hamas terrorits is reported to be killed in Gaza in the counter-attack launched by Israel.

It is believed that both civilians and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers were taken captive and brought into Gaza by various Hamas militants. Hamas claims that the number of hostages exceeds the count acknowledged by Israel. On a Saturday at approximately 6:30 am local time, a barrage of rockets was launched from Gaza into Israel, targeting several cities such as Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera, and Ashkelon.