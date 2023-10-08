Modi extends India’s support to Israel amid Hamas attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep concern over the escalating situation in Israel as Hamas militants launched a sudden and severe attack. The Israel-Gaza conflict took an alarming turn as Hamas fired over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, effectively declaring war without warning.

“Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour,” Modi said.