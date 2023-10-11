Ruckus in TN assembly after AIADMK raises OPS issue in House

The TN Assembly on Wednesday witnessed a ruckus after the main opposition AIADMK raised the matter of seat allocation for expelled party leader O Pannerselvam

Raising the issue and addressing Speaker M Appavu, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Edappadi K Palaniswami,

quoting court rulings said his party has been requesting him to effect change of seat in the House for the position of Deputy floor of leader the AIADMK.

After OPS was expelled from the party, the AIADMK named RB Udayakumar as its deputy leader and made representations to the Speaker to effect the changes.

While Palaniswami was reiterating his party’s request and that letters were given several times,

he wanted to know why the change was not made and if it was fair.

AIADMK memebrs started raising slogans and Appavu eventually ordered their eviction.

After their eviction, AIADMK MLAs led by Palaniswami raised slogans and marched outside the entrance gate of the House.