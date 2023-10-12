40 children found ‘butchered’ in Israeli Kibbutz

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have confirmed a harrowing assault on several Israeli kibbutzim by Hamas fighters, resulting in the brutal slaughter of women, children, toddlers, and the elderly. This gruesome act, described as an “ISIS way of action,” has shaken the international community as chilling details of Hamas’ barbarity emerge.

“There were earlier reports that babies are being executed. It was hard to believe that even Hamas could carry out such barbaric acts… But after eyewitnesses came forward and senior officials gave accounts, we can now say with relative confidence that this is what Hamas is doing,” IDF spokesperson Jonathan Conricus said. He claimed that women and children are being ”handcuffed and executed” by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.