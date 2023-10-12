Modi lauds Men in Blue after thumping win over Afghanistan

After India’s awe-inspiring performance against Afghanistan on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated skipper Rohit Sharma and his Men in Blue for registering back-to-back wins in the ongoing ODI World Cup.

Taking to his official handle on X, PM Modi praised the hosts for their sparkling, all-round performance against Afghanistan.

“After a memorable win in their opening match against Australia, our cricket team continues their excellent performance with an impressive win against Afghanistan in the World Cup. Congratulations to the team,” PM Modi posted on X.