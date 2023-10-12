DMK ‘den for corrupt’, says TN BJP chief Annamalai

The ruling party, DMK continues to be a “den for corruption”, alleged Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai after Enforcement Directorate (ED) took possession of assets belonging to DMK MP A Raja. The ruling party, DMK continues to be a “den for corruption”, alleged Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president K Annamalai after Enforcement Directorate (ED) took possession of assets belonging to DMK MP A Raja.

Annamalai further demanded an apology from the party for “constantly betraying people who voted for them”.

“DMK continues to be a den for corrupt. 11 DMK ministers have serious corruption allegations against them and the cases are pending in court and many have pending money laundering charges against them. DMK should bow down to the people of TN and apologise for constantly betraying the people who voted for them,” Annamalai said in a post on X.