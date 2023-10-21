Caste census: Stalin writes to PM

Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin has written to PM Narendra Modi urging to integrate caste census with the national decadal census.

Stalin in a statement said, ‘Prime Minister NarendraModi, I urge you to integrate Caste Census with the forthcoming national decadal census. This step is paramount for ensuring Social Justice and fostering inclusive growth. It’s been 90 years since the last one in 1931, and the demographic and socio-economic landscape of our country has undergone many changes. Delaying this crucial step only perpetuates inequity.’

‘Since caste has historically been a key determinant of the prospects of social progress in our society, it is essential that factual data on it is made available in public domain. INDIA deserves transparency and equity’, he said.

Contending that delay in caste census could only perpetuate inequity, Stalin took the successful example of Bihar’s caste surveys but he said they lack the advantage of nationwide comparability of inputs and processes,he added.