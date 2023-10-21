Swiss Woman found dead in Delhi

New Delhi: In a shocking and tragic incident, body of a Swiss national from Zurich was discovered near the premises of an MCD school in Tilak Nagar, Delhi.

The Delhi Police swiftly initiated an investigation, registering a case under section 302/201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as they work tirelessly to identify both the victim and the individuals responsible for this heinous crime.

The legs and hands of the woman was tied with metal chains. The upper party of her body was covered with black garbage disposal plastic bag.

With the help of CCTV camera footage, police have established that the body was brought there in a car. “The registration number was accessed, and a team traced the vehicle’s owner. The owner said she had sold the car two months ago,” another official said.