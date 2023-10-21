Israel-Hamas conflict discussed by top Army Commanders

Amid the ongoing turbulence in the Middle East, top Indian Army commanders discussed the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict to draw lessons and chart the path for future-ready Indian Army at the Army Commanders’ Conference 2023.

The issues of geopolitical importance including the Russia-Ukraine war along with other security matters came up for discussion during the Army Commanders Conference held this week.

“Geo-strategic issues including the Russia-Ukraine War and the Israel-Hamas Conflict were discussed by the military leadership with the aim of drawing out relevant lessons for the Indian Army,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

This discussion was part of the second edition of the Army Commanders Conference for 2023. The senior hierarchy discussed a wide array of security-related aspects in the context of current developments.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the senior leadership of the Indian Army on October 18, 2023. General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) and Air Chief Marshall VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) also addressed the forum. The Defence Minister emphasised the need to draw lessons from the ongoing geopolitical crisis and conflict in the Middle East highlighting the need for readiness while expecting the unexpected.

He also remarked that the tendency of misinterpretation of force asymmetry and underestimating the adversary shall be the defining line between victory and defeat in any conflict. The CDS articulated the National Security Architecture and the need for Revolution in Military Affairs to adapt to the changing paradigm.

The COAS complimented the Army fraternity for embracing and enthusiastic participation in the ongoing change. He also called upon the senior leadership to continue pursuing the process of transformation.

The CAS covered the operational aspects and underscored the importance of synergy between the services for optimum operational outcomes.

The apex leadership brainstormed current/ emerging security scenarios and reviewed the operational preparedness of the Indian Army. They also delved into foundational aspects of organisational structures and evolving training regimes. Recent Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOF) in Sikkim and the resultant losses and state of preparedness were also deliberated upon.