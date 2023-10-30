Migrant worker dead shot

Jammu: A migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh was today shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama, police said. The area has been cordoned off.

“Terrorists fired upon one labourer identified as Mukesh of U.P in Tumchi Nowpora area of Pulwama, who later on succumbed to his injuries. Area cordoned off,” Kashmir Zone Police said on X (formerly Twitter).

This was the second terror attack in Pulwama in the past 24 hours. Inspector Masroor Ahmad Wani was shot thrice on Sunday while he was playing cricket at in the Eidgah area.

Security forces have intensified the checking of vehicles and pedestrians in Pulwama and other parts of Jammu and Kashmir following the attacks. Mobile vehicle checkpoints have been established at all major intersections in Srinagar as well as at the city’s exit points.