SC denies bail to Manish Sisodia

The Supreme Court Monday denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the cases related to Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and SVN Bhatti pronounced the order.

“In the analysis there are certain aspects which are doubtful.. regarding transfer of 338 crore transfer is established. We have rejected the bail,” the Court said.

We have said that if the trial proceeds sloppily in these 6 months then they can approach this court, the bench added.

Sisodia has been in custody since February 26 this year. He is being probed by both the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The scam involves allegations that Delhi government officials had connived to grant liquor licenses to certain traders in exchange for bribes. The accused officials are alleged to have tweaked the excise policy to benefit certain liquor sellers.

The Delhi High Court had earlier denied bail to Sisodia in the cases against him by the two central agencies, prompting the AAP leader to move the Supreme Court for relief.

During the course of the hearings, the bench had told the ED that a predicate offence has to pre-date the offence of money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the ED cannot create a predicate offence.

The CBI and the ED had earlier told the Supreme Court that they were thinking of adding AAP as an accused in the matter.

The bench had sought to know from the CBI and ED whether there was any evidence of bribery that could implicate Manish Sisodia in the alleged scam.