Japan – Review

Set in the vibrant city of Coimbatore, the narrative of the film kicks off with a dramatic incident – a high-profile jewelry store heist that results in a staggering loss of Rs. 200 crores in gold. The prime suspect in this audacious crime is the notorious thief Japan, portrayed by Karthi.

As the police launch a relentless pursuit to apprehend Japan, the pressure intensifies, especially with the involvement of a Minister, played by KS Ravi Kumar, who is keen on a swift resolution to this high-stakes case. However, when Japan is cornered, he vehemently denies his involvement in the heist, setting the stage for a gripping mystery.

The core of the movie revolves around unraveling the truth behind the heist and exposing the real culprit.