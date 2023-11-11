Snap partners OpenAI for developers to use ChatGPT in Lenses

“We teamed up with OpenAI to offer a new ChatGPT Remote API. Now, any Lens developer can leverage ChatGPT in their Lenses, unlocking new types of learning, conversational, and creative experiences for Snapchatters,” Snap said in a blogpost on Thursday.

Developers, for example, can design Lenses that include ChatGPT’s infinite quizzes and randomisers. Alternatively, they can design new Lenses that change the camera style by applying filters and director modes automatically based on the user’s input, according to TechCrunch.

However, Snap has used OpenAI before, as its My AI chatbot is powered by the company’s GPT technology.

Another new AI feature in Lens Studio 5.0 Beta is a 3D face mask generator, which allows “anyone to build their first potentially viral self-expression Lens within a matter of seconds,” according to the company.

The 3D face mask generator combines generative AI and Snap’s face mesh capabilities.