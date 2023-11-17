Stalin takes a dig at Governor

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticized the State Governor for undermining Supreme Court verdicts, expressing concern over the erosion of federal principles. He highlighted steps taken before the DMK Youth Wing conference and emphasized the threat to India’s constitution by Union rulers lacking political decorum. Stalin indirectly referenced Governor R N Ravi’s actions on bills, linking them to the erosion of federalism. The CM hinted at dissatisfaction with the BJP’s approach, foreseeing a public response in the 2024 Parliamentary polls, and urged the DMK youth to raise awareness on issues like NEET.