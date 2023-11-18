India will win WC, says Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth is confident about India winning world cup 2023 trophy. The veteran was recently in Mumbai to watch the India vs New Zealand world cup semi-final match at Wankhede Stadium. Upon returning to Chennai, he briefly interacted with media and opened up about his match experience. He also predicted India’s win in the upcoming WC final. “At first, I felt nervous. Later, when wickets kept falling, it went well. During that one and a half hours, I was quite nervous. But I am 100 percent sure the (world) cup is ours,”Rajinikanth said.