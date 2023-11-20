Mumbai: While the presence of six Indians in ICC’s Team of the Tournament, shouldn’t be considered a consolation, it certainly is a reflection of some remarkable performances by Indian players.

The Men in Blue might have fallen short at the final hurdle but they wowed the fans with some incredible cricket over a period of 45 days,

Besides India, players from champions Australia, semi-finalists South Africa and New Zealand, as well as Sri Lanka feature in a star-studded line up.

KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Mohammed Shami have been picked by the ICC in their Team of the Tournament.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and leg spinner Adam Zampa are included after helping Australia to a record-extending sixth World Cup title.