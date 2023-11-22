Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park to be closed

Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park (earlier known as Park Sheraton) will be closed for guest arrivals from December 20 as the InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) has initiated a ‘comprehensive’ rebuilding phase of development in the coming years. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude for your long-standing loyalty and patronage at Crowne Plaza Chennai Adyar Park. It is with mixed emotions that we announce the closure of our doors to guest arrivals, effective December 20, 2023. This significant update stems from the owning company’s decision to initiate a comprehensive rebuilding phase of development in the coming years,” Sangeeth Janardhanan, Food and Beverage Manager, Crowne Plaza Adyar Park Chennai, said. @@@