All 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel evacuated after 17 days

The 17-day long wait for the 41 workers trapped in the Silkyara tunnel of Uttarakhand finally ended on Tuesday. All the workers have been evacuated by the rescuers following a gruelling operation.

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union minister VK Singh were present to welcome the workers.Union transport minister Nitin Gadkari took to social media platform X to thank the agencies involved in the rescue operations. “I am completely relieved and happy as 41 trapped laborers in the Silkyara Tunnel Collapse have been successfully rescued. This was a well-coordinated effort by multiple agencies, marking one of the most significant rescue operations in recent years. Various departments and agencies complemented each other despite facing numerous challenges. Tireless and sincere efforts by everyone, coupled with prayers from all, have made this operation possible. The dedicated endeavors of the rescue teams have yielded favorable results,” he said.