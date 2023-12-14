Parliament security breach: LS Speaker Om Birla condemns intrusion

After the security of Parliament was breached, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla ordered a “high-level inquiry” into the incident in which two people jumped into the house chamber from the visitor’s gallery with coloured smoke canisters. LS Speaker lauded the Lok Sabha members, security personnel, chamber staff, and marshals for rising to the occasion and capturing the perpetrators. “The incident is a topic of concern for all of us and is serious as well…A high-level investigation is being done and accordingly, action will be taken. A comprehensive review will be done regarding the security in the House. He said in 2001 too central paramilitary forces and other security had made collective efforts and prevented a terror attack on Parliament. “This has also been sought by members of Parliament. What improvements can be made in the security measure will be assessed after discussing it matter with members,” Birla said. “The security will be further strengthened in consultations with the members, I will be discussing the matter with leaders of all political parties,” the Speaker said.