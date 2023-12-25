Lack of parking facility at Thirumangalam Metro station is a cause of concern

Chennai: In a busy city like Chennai, where the hustle and bustle never seem to take a break, Thirumangalam Metro Station stands out as one of the busiest metro stations.

However, a growing concern is casting a shadow on the convenience of metro travel the lack of adequate parking facilities.

People, are eager to catch their metro rides, are facing a huge challenge when it comes to parking their vehicles. The situation has reached a point where the existing parking space is filled with many vehicles, people without any access to parking they leave their vehicles outside, at their own risk.

This parking predicament creates inconvenience. The overflow of vehicles onto the surrounding roads is triggering chaos and traffic issues, especially during peak hours.

The complain from the passengers is clear. They need a solution to this parking puzzle. A call for attention to enhance the parking facilities at Thirumangalam Metro Station is not just about convenience but also a step towards easing the daily struggles of those relying on metro transportation.

-Article by Sam Morris A