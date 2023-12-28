How Vijayakanth got the title Captain?

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) founder-leader and popular yesteryear Tamil actor Vijayakanth passed away in Chennai on Thursday. Popularly known as Captain, Vijayakanth was not keeping well over the last few years.

The moniker ‘Captain’ associated with the DMDK leader has its roots in the realm of Tamil cinema rather than the political arena. Before entering politics, Vijayakanth enjoyed a successful career as a film actor, starring in numerous Tamil movies.

Released in 1991, ‘Captain Prabhakaran’ was not just another film for Vijayakanth; it was a significant milestone that set a record yet to be matched in Tamil cinema. No actor before him had seen their 100th film become a hit, making ‘Captain Prabhakaran’ a cinematic triumph.

The success of this film not only solidified Vijayakanth’s stature as an actor but also earned him a unique place in the history of Tamil cinema.

In recognition of his exceptional contribution to the film industry and his remarkable achievement with ‘Captain Prabhakaran,’ Vijayakanth was elected as the president of the Actors Association. This marked a pivotal moment in his career, as he transitioned from being a celebrated actor to assuming a leadership role within the industry.

The ‘Captain’ title, first associated with his cinematic persona, became a permanent fixture in the public discourse, symbolizing both his on-screen legacy and his emerging leadership qualities.