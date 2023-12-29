Vijayakanth laid to rest with full State honours

Actor and Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam leader Captain Vijayakanth was laid to rest at his party office at Koyambedu with full state honours with a gun salute.

Chief Minister MK Stalin, State Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin, Thangam Thennarasu, KN Nehru, Ma Su, T Anbarasan, DMK MP T R Baalu, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan, AIADMK leader D Jayakumar, former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam among others attended the funeral.

Earlier, thousands of fans thronged ‘Captain’ Vijayakanth’s funeral procession that began from Island Grounds and reached the DMDK party office in Koyambedu.

The procession moved in a snail-paced manner as Vijayakanth’s fans turned up in huge numbers. Shouts of Captain Vaazhga rented the air.

Over 3000 cops were deployed for security all through the procession route.