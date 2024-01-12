Youth Day: Tributes paid to Swami Vivekananda

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda on his birth anniversary, noting that he established Indian spiritualism and culture on the global stage.

Full of energy and dynamism, Swami Vivekananda’s ideas and messages will inspire the youth all the time, PM Modi said in a post on X.

Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary is observed as the National Youth Day.

PM Modi will inaugurate the 27th National Youth Festival in Maharashtra’s Nashik later on Friday. The festival is organised every year on Swami Vivekananda’s birth anniversary and will see participation of youths from across the country.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on National Youth Day, extended warm greetings to all countrymen and paid homage to Swami Vivekananda.

Kharge’s message began with warm greetings to all citizens and a tribute to Swami Vivekananda, calling him a “symbol of Indian values” and a source of inspiration for the youth. He acknowledged the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi’s role in establishing National Youth Day on Vivekananda’s birth anniversary.

“Today, we the people of India are united and fighting for justice. Crores of our youth of the country are suffering the brunt of severe unemployment and unprecedented inflation. The youth of India is striving for change and dreaming of a better and secure life. The foundation of the fight for fight for justice is unity and harmony. Join hands to initiate change. As Swami Vivekananda ji had said – “Arise! Awake! And do not stop until the goal is reached”, he said.