Manipur: 2 police commandos killed

Two Manipur police commandos were killed and six others injured in the Moreh area amid reports of fresh violence in the state, officers informed on Thursday.

Taking to its official handle on X, Manipur Police posted that in the early hours of Wednesday, armed militants mounted an attack on a state police police team, killing two commandos identified as Somorjit Meetei and Takhellambam Sieleshwor Singh.

The state police informed further that the forces were engaging elements deemed inimical to the state’s security as well as law and order.

In another incident in the Thoubal district, the state police informed that three personnel from the Border Security Force (BSF) sustained bullet injuries and were shifted to Raj Medicity for treatment.