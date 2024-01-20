Modi in Srirangam, offers prayers at Sri Ranganatha Swamy temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers at the famous Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam on Saturday.

Srirangam temple is also known as ‘Boologa Vaikuntam’or ‘Vaikuntam on earth’. Vaikuntam is the eternal abode of Lord Vishnu.

He left Chennai by a special aircraft to Tiruchy this morning and reached Srirangam by a helicopter. He then proceeded to the temple by road and was received by people on the way.

The road show saw people chanting ‘Modi’ slogans. Flowers were thrown all through the convoy.

A five-tier security has been provided at the town and over 5000 cops are maintaining vigil.

All shops around the temple have been closed and public are not allowed to visit the temple during Modi’s visit for security reasons.

Later, he will also worship at the Ramanathaswamy shrine in Rameswaram.