 Modi offers prayers in traditional attire at Srirangam temple

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embraced Tamil traditions as he visited the Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple at Srirangam. Donning traditional Tamil attire, Modi wore a pristine ‘veshti’ (dhoti) and an angavastram (shawl), exemplifying reverence for the local culture.

During his visit, the Prime Minister engaged in prayers with folded hands at the Lord Vishnu temple, seeking blessings from Sri Ranganathaswamy. Notably, Modi also participated in a sacred ritual involving the temple elephant, feeding it and seeking its blessings.

Temple priests bestowed upon Modi the ‘Sadari’ (Crown), symbolising Lord Vishnu’s blessings. The Prime Minister extended his devotions to various ‘sannadhis’ (separate enclosures for deities) within the temple, including those dedicated to the Vaishnavite saint-guru Sri Ramanjuacharya and Sri Chakkarathazhwar.

The cultural exchange of donning traditional Tamil attire and actively participating in rituals demonstrates Modi’s respect for the rich heritage and traditions of Tamil Nadu, says Tamil scholar Raghavan.

The visit to the temple stands as a testament to the significance of cultural inclusivity and the Prime Minister’s efforts to connect with diverse communities across the nation, he adds.