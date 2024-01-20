Madhavan-starrer ‘Shaitaan’ gets release date

Actors Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika are all set to come together for a supernatural thriller film based on black magic titled ‘Shaitaan’. The Vikas Bahl directorial film will be theatrically released on March 8. Taking to his Instagram handles, Ajay Devgn, shared the poster of his upcoming film. Ajay captioned it with,” #Shaitaan is coming for you. Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024. @actormaddy @jyotika @jankibodiwala #JyotiDeshpande @kumarmangatpathak @abhishekpathakk #VikasBahl @officialjiostudios @adffilms @panorama_studios @panoramamusic” Fans reacted to his post and wrote, “Highlights magic star trending grand totally outstanding moive Shaitan. Horror movie horror movie” While another mentioned, “Iam very very excited boss” Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. Apart from this, Ajay will be next seen in director Neeraj Pandey’s upcoming directorial ‘Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha’ opposite Tabu. The film promises to be a unique musical love story with an epic romantic drama spanning across 20 years, set between 2002 and 2023 and will be a multi-language release. The film also stars Saiee Manjrekar and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. The film is all set to hit the theatres on April 26, 2024. He also has producer Boney Kapoor’s period drama film ‘Maidaan’, an untitled supernatural thriller film alongside R Madhavan and Rohit Shetty’s upcoming action thriller film ‘Singham Again’ in his kitty. ‘Singham Again’ also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, and Tiger Shroff in lead roles. He will also be seen next in ‘Raid 2’, which is being directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, who also helmed the first installment. The sequel, which is now in production, is backed by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under their banners T-Series and Panorama