Few Chennai schools get bomb threat mails; police say hoax

A bomb threat email was sent to some schools in Chennai on Thursday, after which police swung into action, and reached the schools with bomb disposal squads.

Students in these schools were sent back home with their parents, while the police conducted anti-sabotage checks.

The Chennai Public school in DAV Gopalapuram and St Mary’s School, Parrys are amongst the schools which were sent the bomb threat mail.

Sniffer dogs were pressed into service and bomb squads made thorough search and found out that if was just a hoax call.