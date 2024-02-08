Finance Minister presents White Paper on economic mismanagement by UPA

In a significant move aimed at shedding light on the economic trajectory of India, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented a comprehensive ‘White Paper’ in the Lok Sabha, meticulously dissecting the economic governance of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) era and juxtaposing it with the performance of the Modi-led government over the past decade.

The White Paper, available in both English and Hindi languages, serves as a critical appraisal of the economic landscape under the UPA regime, highlighting various shortcomings and failures that plagued the nation’s progress. Among the key issues discussed were the scourge of double-digit inflation, the ailing banking sector exacerbated by reckless lending practices during the economic boom, and a pervasive atmosphere of policy uncertainty that hampered business confidence and tarnished India’s image on the global stage.

Of particular concern was the mismanagement and myopic fiscal policies witnessed during the period spanning FY04 to FY14. The document underscored the prevalence of numerous scandals that inflicted colossal revenue losses on the exchequer, coupled with escalating fiscal and revenue deficits that threatened to spiral out of control. It emphasized the daunting task faced by the incumbent government upon assuming power in 2014, inheriting an economy in dire straits, with its foundations weakened and in need of extensive reconstruction to foster sustainable long-term growth, say reportd

The White Paper not only cataloged the shortcomings of the previous administration but also outlined a comprehensive list of measures undertaken by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government to address the inherited challenges and steer the economy towards a path of resilience and growth. From instituting structural reforms to bolstering fiscal discipline and enhancing transparency, the government’s efforts have been geared towards rectifying past mistakes and laying down a robust foundation for future prosperity, it added.