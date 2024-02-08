SL Navy arrests 19 fishermen from Rameswaram

Rameswaram: The Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 19 fishermen from Tamil Nadu’s Rameswaram along with two boats on Thursday. The fishermen were apprehended while they were fishing near Delft Island in Palk Bay Sea, the fishermen’s association said.

The arrested fishermen have been identified as Jolson (42), Mcdon (40), Bismar (26), Muniyasamy (36), Muniyasamy (48), Shekhar (49), Sesu Raja (41), Flower Sun (28), Prashant (32), Arogya Prabhakaran (47), Selva Thomas (50), Selvaraj (46), Anton Sasikumar (43), Muniasamy, Health (50), Oswald (36) and Orissa (36). “480 fishermen from Rameswaram went to the sea yesterday to catch fish.

They were fishing near Neduntivu in the Bagjalasanthi Sea area. The Sri Lankan Navy arrived there. 19 fishermen were arrested and taken to Kangesanthurai Naval Camp for investigation,” CR Senthilvel, state secretary, AITUC Fishermen Association said.

“Fishing boats INT.TN 10 MM 324 is owned by K Alex of Thangachimadham and INT.TN 10 MM 925 owned by S Anton Sasikumar were taken,” he added. Earlier on February 6, twelve fishermen from Tamil Nadu, who were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on January 13, were released and reached Chennai airport.

According to officials, a total of 23 Indian fishermen and two boats were held by the Sri Lankan Navy from Rameswaram while they were fishing near Delft Island in the Palkbay Sea area. The recurring arrests of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy have become a source of concern, not only for the Central government but also for the authorities in Tamil Nadu.

On February 5, in a move aimed at drawing attention to their longstanding grievances, Rameswaram fishermen held a symbolic strike and outlined a series of demands to address the challenges they face. The fishermen also declared their intent to return their voter ID cards to the central government and boycott the elections if their demands remain unmet.