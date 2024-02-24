INDIA bloc inciting people in name of caste, says PM

New Delhi: In a relentless attack on the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it was instigating people in the name of caste and making them fight and also hit out at Rahul Gandhi for his “drunk men” on Varanasi roads remark, saying those not in senses are terming youth intoxicated.

At his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Modi spoke at a function to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, inaugurated and laid the foundation of several projects worth more than Rs 13,000 crore.

At the rally, he launched a scathing attack on the INDIA bloc, saying the its leaders cannot “tolerate” Dalits and tribals occupying high posts.

“In every era, the sermons of the saints show us the path and also alert us. In our country, whenever anybody indulges in discrimination in the name of caste, it damages humanity. “If someone instigates (others) in the name of caste, it also damages humanity. Hence, every Dalit and backward has to keep in mind that the ‘INDI gathbandhan’, which believes in instigating and making people fight in the name of caste, opposes the schemes meant for the Dalits and deprived,” he said.

He further said the opposition was indulging in the politics of vested interest of the family in the name of the welfare of castes. “When the construction of toilets was started, they ridiculed it. They mocked Jan Dhan accounts and opposed Digital India. “Not only this, these parivarvaadi (dynastic) parties have another identity – they do not want any Dalit or tribal person outside their families to move ahead.”

“You must know that when Droupadi Murmu, the first woman tribal President, was contesting elections, who all opposed her.

“It was all the ‘parivarvaadi’ parties who see Dalits, tribal people and backwards as their vote bank. We have to remain alert to these people and such a mindset. We have to end negative mentality of casteism,” he said.