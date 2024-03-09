Modi slams Congress for neglecting border villages

Itanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at the previous Congress-led UPA regime for “neglecting” border villages in the northeastern states.

PM Modi also highlighted his government’s ‘Vibrant Village Program’. At the ‘Viksit Bharat Viksit Northeast’ programme in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi said` “Congress had neglected the border villages and termed them the last village. But for me, this is the first village and so we started the Vibrant Village Program.”

Mounting a counter offensive on the ‘Without Parivaar’ jibe, the PM said, “On one hand, Modi is putting together bricks to construct ‘Viksit Bharat’ and working day and night for the better future of the youth…” “On the other hand, ‘parivarvadi’ leaders of the INDI Alliance have increased their attacks on Modi. They are asking, “Modi ka parivar kaun hai?…Those who are abusing me, listen carefully. Every family living in the hills of Arunachal Pradesh is saying, “Ye Modi ka parivar hai.” Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke on his governments flasghip programs.

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said, “You must have heard of ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’. But what is the meaning of it? The entire northeast is witnessing how the ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ is working out. You will realize its meaning once you reach Arunachal. The entire Northeast is a witness to this” PM said he laid the foundation of the Sela Tunnel here in 2019, and today it has been inaugurated, asking the crowd, “Is not this a ‘Paki Guarantee’?

The Vibrant Village Program is a centrally sponsored scheme under which 2,967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts abutting the northern border in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and the Union Territory of Ladakh have been identified for comprehensive development.

In the first phase, 662 villages have been identified for priority coverage, which includes 455 villages in Arunachal Pradesh. The Vibrant Village Program will help in improving the quality of life of people living in identified border villages and encourage them to stay in their native locations, thereby reversing the outmigration from these villages and adding to the security of the border.