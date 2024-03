The BJP released the final list of candidates for Tamilnadu in which Radhika Sarathkumar has been chosen to fight from Virudhunagar. Remember yesterday the party named candidates for 9 seats. In today’s list, few prominent names include John Pandian (Tenkasi), Prof Rama Sreenivasan (Madurai), Karthiyayini (Chidambaram), Devanathan Yadav (Sivaganga), AP Muruganandham(Tiruppur).

