ED arrest: Kejriwal withdraws petition from top court

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal – who skipped nine summons by the Enforcement Directorate before his dramatic arrest late last evening, in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam – has withdrawn a Supreme Court petition against his arrest, sources told NDTV Friday morning.

Kejriwal, sources said, will now approach a trial court, in accordance with protocol.

The Chief Minister – who spent the night at the ED’s office on Delhi’s Abdul Kalam Road – will also be produced before a special court that deals with the probe agency’s cases.

We are withdrawing the petition here (from the Supreme Court) as it is clashing with the remand. We will argue the remand and come back here . I will give a letter to regarding withdrawal,” senior adovcate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told the top court.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief’s move comes hours after Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader K Kavitha – arrested last week in the same case – saw her petition denied by the top court. In fact, the same bench that heard Ms Kavitha’s case had been assigned to hear the plea by Arvind Kejriwal.

Kavitha was told to approach the trial court for relief, including bail. A bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna, Justice MM Sundresh, and Justice Bela Trivedi refused to take up the petition.

The court said it could not allow individuals to approach it directly – without going through the lower courts – simply because they were persons of influence, such as a senior political leader or a Chief Minister.