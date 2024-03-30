Heavy rain lashes parts of Thoothukudi

Heavy rain lashed parts of Tamil Nadu’s Thoothukudi in the wee hours of Friday. According to the bulletin of the India Meteorological Department, Regional Centre Chennai, rainfall occurred at one or two places over Tamil Nadu on Thursday, and dryness prevailed over the Puducherry and Karaikal areas. Ramanathapuram received 1 cm of rainfall on Thursday, IMD said. Maximum temperatures during the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday were generally normal over most areas and above normal in isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu and normal over Puducherry and Karaikal. The temperature was recorded in the range of 37 degrees Celsius to 39 degrees Celsius over many pockets in the plains of the interior districts, 33 degrees Celsius to 37 degrees Celsius in the coastal areas and 21 degrees Celsius to 30 degrees Celsius in the hilly areas, IMD added.