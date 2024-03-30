Seeman condemns cash-for-votes

NTK chief coordinator Seeman has decried the rampant practice of distributing cash for votes, denouncing it as a corrosive force that undermines the foundations of democracy and perpetuates a system of money-powered politics. Speaking at a campaign rally in support of S. Kaushik, the party’s candidate for the Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, Seeman lamented the detrimental impact of “cash-for-votes” on the democratic process, highlighting its exclusionary effects on both the economically disadvantaged and the educated populace. Seeman articulated concerns that the prevalence of cash inducements in electoral campaigns has created an environment where only the affluent can viably participate in elections, effectively disenfranchising the poor from the political arena. He emphasized the importance of ensuring that individuals from all socioeconomic backgrounds have access to political representation, asserting that the absence of voices from the working class in Parliament undermines the principles of democracy. Drawing attention to the pervasive nature of corruption in society, Seeman underscored the alarming trend of natural resource exploitation, wherein vital resources are plundered for personal gain at the expense of the common good. He condemned such practices as emblematic of a broader culture of corruption that erodes public trust in governance institutions and undermines the equitable distribution of resources.