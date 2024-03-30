LS polls: BJP leader Tada Periyasamy joins AIADMK

Chennai: Tada Periyasamy, the former State Coordinator of the SC wing within the Tamil Nadu BJP, made headlines on Saturday as he bid adieu to the saffron party and embraced the AIADMK.

His decision to switch allegiance was formalized in the presence of AIADMK’s General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Reports suggest that Periyasamy’s move to join the AIADMK stemmed from his disappointment after being overlooked for a ticket to contest from the Chidambaram constituency in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections under the BJP’s banner.

In a strategic move, the BJP has fielded P. Karthiyayini as their candidate for the Chidambaram Lok Sabha seat. Karthiyayini will be up against prominent contenders, including Thol Thirumavalavan from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and M. Chandrahaasan from the AIADMK.

With parliamentary elections scheduled for April 19 in Tamil Nadu, Periyasamy’s decision to switch sides adds an interesting dimension to the political landscape.

As the countdown to the elections begins, all eyes are on the Chidambaram constituency, where the contest promises to be intense and closely watched.