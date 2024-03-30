Indian Navy rescues 23 Pakistanis from Somali pirates

New Delhi: In a bold and daring operation, the Indian Navy executed a 12-hour-long operation in the Arabian Sea, successfully rescuing 23 Pakistani nationals from the clutches of Somali pirates.

The operation, carried out with precision and strategic prowess, exemplifies India’s commitment to maritime security in the region.

The operation commenced in the early hours of March 29, 2024, when the Indian Navy warship INS Sumedha intercepted the hijacked vessel, FV Al-Kambar, which was under the control of pirates. Swift action was taken as INS Sumedha was soon joined by the guided missile frigate INS Trishul, enhancing the operation’s strength and effectiveness.

Utilizing their tactical expertise, Indian naval forces engaged in negotiations with the pirates, ultimately compelling them to surrender without violence. This diplomatic victory underscores the Indian Navy’s commitment to resolving maritime crises with minimal bloodshed.

Following the pirates’ surrender, Indian Naval specialist teams boarded the FV Al-Kambar to conduct comprehensive sanitization and seaworthiness checks. These meticulous examinations are crucial in ensuring the safety of the vessel before it is escorted to a secure area, allowing the crew to resume their normal fishing activities.

This latest operation serves as a testament to India’s unwavering resolve to combat piracy and uphold international maritime laws. The Indian Navy’s decisive actions underscore its pivotal role in ensuring the safety of seafarers and maintaining security in the Arabian Sea.