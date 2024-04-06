China plans to disrupt Indian elections using AI: Report

New Delhi: Microsoft has warned that China is gearing up to disrupt the upcoming elections in India, the United States and South Korea by using artificial intelligence-generated content.

The warning comes after China conducted a trial run during Taiwan’s presidential election, employing AI to influence the outcome.

Last month, Microsoft’s co-founder Bill Gates met Prime Minister Narendra Modi In New Delhi and discussed the use of AI for social causes, women-led development and innovation in health and agriculture. Across the world, at least 64 countries, in addition to the European Union, are expected to hold national elections. These countries collectively account for approximately 49 per cent of the global population.