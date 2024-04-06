India will enter Pak to kill terrorists: Rajnath Singh

Chennai: In a resolute warning to terror outfits, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has affirmed India’s commitment to thwarting terrorism, even if it means crossing the borders.

Responding to recent allegations and echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s assertive stance, Singh stated that India would pursue terrorists who seek refuge in Pakistan after perpetrating acts of violence in India. “20 terrorists ko maara hai? Koi bhi terrorist hamare padosi desh se yadi Bharat ko disturb karne ki koshish karega, ya yahan par aatankwadi harkatein karega, to uska muh tod jawab denge. Yadi woh bhaag kar Pakistan mein jayega, to Pakistan mein ghus kar maarenge (Did you say we killed 20 terrorists? If any terrorist from Pakistan tries to disturb India, or commits terrorist acts here, we will give a befitting response. If he runs away to Pakistan, we will go there and kill him),” Rajnath Singh while speaking to a private media house.

Singh emphasized India’s zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism, asserting that the country will not hesitate to take decisive action against those who disturb its peace. He reiterated India’s desire for peaceful relations with neighbouring countries but underscored the nation’s readiness to respond firmly to any threat to its security.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated following the 2019 Pulwama attack, which India attributed to Pakistan-based militants. The subsequent airstrikes by India on terrorist targets in Pakistan further strained relations between the two nations.