Never Escape – Review

Never Escape introduces a promising premise of young individuals seeking refuge in a desolate theater, only to find themselves trapped amidst eerie occurrences. The suspense is effectively maintained initially, drawing viewers into the unfolding mystery. Robert Master’s portrayal of the menacing theater owner adds depth to the narrative, while the performances by Akhila Sundar, Uvais Khan, Jebin John, and Raji contribute to the film’s credibility.

Charan Kumar’s music complements the tension-filled atmosphere, enhancing the overall viewing experience. However, as the plot progresses, the suspense gradually diminishes, and certain developments may not fully satisfy audiences seeking a satisfying resolution.

Overall, Never Escape offers an engaging watch with its blend of suspense and shocking revelations, bolstered by strong performances and a fitting musical score. While it may falter in maintaining the initial intrigue, it remains a commendable effort, particularly for fans of the genre.