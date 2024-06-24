A book launch with a difference

The Anna Centenary Library hosted the launch of “Racket Boy – Where’s My Country,” a memoir by Philip George, co-written by Geetha K. This unique event left a lasting impression on attendees.

The memoir has been published in England, Malaysia, and India, with translations in Italian and Odia underway. Future translations include Tamil, Malayalam, Spanish, and Bahasa Indonesia. Accompanying the book is a docufilm, which premiered in Malaysia to positive reviews.

Philip George, born in Malaysia to Kerala immigrants during British rule, is now a British citizen and Italian permanent resident. Geetha K, a Malaysian writer, joins him on a three-month tour across India, having already visited several major cities.

The launch featured Chief Guest Prof J Ranganathan, Honorary Consul of Myanmar, and notable personalities like Dr. Karthikeyan of the Anna Library and artist AP Sreethar. The book details George’s life, spanning 18 years in Malaysia, 42 in England, and 12 in Italy.

Philip’s eclectic career includes roles as a psychiatric nurse, stevedore, banker, and solicitor. He became the first non-white President of the Law Society of Lancaster and Morecambe. A sports enthusiast, he has participated in international marathons and attended major global sports events. Now a member of CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sports) in Switzerland, he offers pro bono legal consultancy and mentoring.

“Racket Boy” explores George’s life filled with challenges and triumphs. The memoir combines humor, history, and personal anecdotes, reflecting his unique approach to life and empathy for underdogs. The evening concluded with a lively Q&A session, engaging the audience with the authors.

“Racket Boy – Where’s My Country” is available in paperback, ebook, and audiobook formats on Amazon, Apple Books, Kobo, and Google Play. Indian editions are published by Saga Publications.