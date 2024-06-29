Kohli’s struggle in T20 WC 2024: Will he deliver big in the finals?

Virat Kohli, the stalwart of Indian cricket, has faced a challenging T20 World Cup campaign in 2024, marked by uncharacteristic struggles at the crease. As India prepares for the final showdown against South Africa, Kohli’s form and contributions to the team’s success loom large.

Throughout the T20 World Cup 2024, Virat Kohli’s performances have fallen short of expectations. Known for his consistency and ability to anchor the innings, Kohli has encountered difficulties in converting starts into substantial scores. His dismissals have often come early in his innings, depriving India of his pivotal role as a stabilizer in the batting lineup.

Statistically, Kohli’s numbers in the tournament reflect his struggle. Run-machine Kohli has scored only 75 runs in seven innings in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 at an average of 10.71. He has been dismissed thrice by left-arm fast bowlers in the 2024 season. Kohli has scored 21 (21) runs against southpaws with an average of just 7 in T20Is this year.

His inability to convert opportunities into big scores has put additional pressure on the team’s middle order and affected India’s overall batting stability.

As India gears up for the T20 World Cup final against South Africa, Kohli’s form becomes even more critical. His role as a senior batsman and former captain demands leadership through performance. The team relies on Kohli not just for runs but also for his experience and composure in pressure situations.

With the trophy on the line, Virat Kohli faces a defining moment in his T20 career. A match-winning performance in the final could not only secure victory for India but also reaffirm Kohli’s stature as one of the game’s finest batsmen. His ability to adapt to the match conditions, handle South Africa’s bowling attack, and play a captain’s innings will be crucial for India’s chances of lifting the ICC trophy.

As fans and analysts await the final showdown, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli to rise to the occasion. His potential to turn the tide with a significant innings remains undoubted, given his track record in high-pressure matches. India’s hopes of clinching the T20 World Cup hinge significantly on Kohli’s form and his ability to lead from the front when it matters most.