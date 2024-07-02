Tragic Stampede at Religious Event in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras Leaves 107 Dead

A devastating stampede claimed the lives of at least 107 people, predominantly women, during a religious event in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district on Tuesday. The tragedy occurred in Rati Bhanpur village, within the Sikandra Rau area, as a religious preacher, Bhole Baba, addressed his followers in a specially erected tent.

Police reports suggest that suffocation due to the crowded conditions and extreme heat and humidity led to discomfort among attendees, triggering panic and a subsequent stampede. Inspector General (Aligarh Range) Shalabh Mathur stated, “It was a satsang meeting of Bhole Baba. A temporary permission was granted for gathering at the spot on the border of Etah and Hathras district on Tuesday afternoon.”

The incident highlights the need for stringent safety measures and better crowd management at large gatherings to prevent such tragic occurrences in the future.